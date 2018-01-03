Police ID motorcycle rider killed in Phoenix crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday night in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police on Wednesday released the name of a motorcycle rider who was killed in a crash in Phoenix

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Ray Road and Ranch Circle.

According to investigators, Christian Nagel, 20, was hit by a car that "made a left turn into a private driveway without yielding to a motorcycle traveling the opposite direction."

The collision threw Nagel off his motorcycle. Although he was wearing a helmet, he suffered extremely serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

According to Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl, investigators do not believe the driver of the vehicle that turned in front of Nagel, a 42-year-old woman, was impaired. They also do not believe speed was a factor.

Ray Road was closed in both directions after the accident for several hours.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.