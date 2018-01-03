Sierra Vista man charged with human smuggling after 2 illegal aliens found in trunk

Tucson Border Patrol agents arrested a Sierra Vista resident after two illegal aliens were found inside the trunk of his vehicle near Whetstone, Arizona. (Source: U.S. CBP)

Tucson Border Patrol agents arrested a Sierra Vista resident after two illegal aliens were found inside the trunk of his vehicle near Whetstone, Arizona.

According to authorities, the agents encountered a Dodge Stratus at the immigration checkpoint on State Route 90 Saturday morning.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Sierra Vista, was referred to secondary for further inspection where a canine was alerted to an odor it is trained to detect.

Agents discovered two Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S. hidden inside the trunk after searching the vehicle. The driver and both illegal aliens, ages 21 and 29, were transported for further processing and the vehicle was seized.

Authorities said the illegal aliens are being processed for immigration violations and the Sierra Vista man is facing human smuggling charges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.