PD: Father who bent son in half, killing him, indicted on murder charges

The Phoenix father who police said bent his baby boy in half to silence his crying, an action that led to his death, has been indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

The indictment against Robert Anthony Resendiz, 30, came down on Dec. 28 but was released late Tuesday night.

A grand jury indicted him against first-degree murder and three counts of child abuse.

Resendiz was initially booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, but the charges got harsher after his 6-month-old son died on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Police said in court documents that Resendiz admitted to pressing the boy's legs over his head and bending his body in order to stop him from crying. The father said he placed pressure on the boy until he stopped moving and was limp, police said.

Court documents said he originally told police that he put the baby to bed on the sofa between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday and then claimed he did not wake up until just before calling 911 more than 12 hours later.

Doctors said they found the boy had internal injuries along with a broken wrist and bruises on his thigh.

At his initial court appearance before the indictment, bond was set at $250,000 and he is still in the Lower Buckeye Jail.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.