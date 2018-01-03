Pharmacies seeing increase in need for flu medication

More than 5,000 cases of the flu have been reported in Arizona this season, causing a run on medication. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The holiday rush of get-togethers with friends and family may be over but Valley pharmacies are not seeing a slowdown.

In Greg Roller's 35-year pharmacy career, he called this flu season "a little above average."

"It seems like the flu season started earlier this year and more severe," said Roller, pharmacist and owner of Fairmont Pharmacy.

The staff at Fairmont Pharmacy said it restocks the over-the-counter cold medication every single day.

Customer Dyland Whipple was disappointed the flu shot he got didn't work for him.

"It's unusual, actually. I don’t usually get sick often. This is the first time I’ve been sick in a long time. Which is weird," said Whipple.

Phoenix Pharmacy on Thomas Road near the State Route 51 has also seen an increase in customers looking to fight their flu-like symptoms.

"It's been crazy, it's been overwhelming," said Vittelian Forbes, pharmacist and owner of Phoenix Pharmacy.

They ran out of the prescription Tamiflu and had to turn people away.

"As of capsules, I don't have any right now. I ran out last week," Forbes said.

Phoenix Pharmacy ordered more on Tuesday and expects another shipment on Wednesday.

