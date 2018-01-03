APS crews heading to Puerto Rico to help restore power

APS has committed crews to the island through mid-March. (Source: APS)

APS is in the middle of transporting vehicles and equipment using barges from the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Source: APS)

The APS workers come from all different areas of Arizona, including Yuma, Douglas, Cottonwood and Paradise Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/APS)

Dozens of workers from Arizona Public Service (APS) will travel to Puerto Rico to help people get back their electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria hit.

About 50 line workers and support staff will head to the island, as part of a group that will consist of nearly 1,500 workers from around the United States.

APS is in the middle of transporting vehicles and equipment using barges from the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The APS workers come from all different areas of Arizona, including Yuma, Douglas, Cottonwood and Paradise Valley.

Puerto Rico officials said 55 percent of the nearly 1.5 million customers have power. That translates into about 660,000 are still in the dark.

APS said workers will join the nearly 5,500 restoration workers already on the island who are helping the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). PREPA, along with FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has been running an emergency command center on the island since early December.

APS has committed crews to the island through mid-March.

The Army Corps of Engineers has projected that power will be restored for most people by March, but those in very remote areas might have to wait until May because of the difficulty in moving supplies.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.