2017 weather report in Arizona

What a year we had weather-wise in Arizona.

The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.

2017 ended up being the warmest year in history in Phoenix. When it comes to the heat, we also had the fourth-hottest temperature ever recorded with a high of 119 degrees on June 20. The National Weather Service started keeping records of the weather here in Arizona in 1896.

Here are the numbers - the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix was 122. In 2017, we were just 3 degrees shy of that. The coldest temperature we had this year was 35 degrees which happened on Jan. 28. The all-time low temperature was 16 degrees in 1913.

When it comes to rainfall, we had 4.96” of rain for the year. We average 8.03” during the year and that is a 3.07” deficit.

We need some rain – the last four months of the year was very dry. We had more than 100 days without any measurable rainfall, one of the longest dry streaks in climate history for Phoenix.

Just in case you were wondering, the most rain Phoenix has ever recorded was back in 1905. We ended up with 19.73” of rain that year. The driest year was in 1956 and 2002 where we had just 2.82 inches of rain.

When it comes to snowfall up north in Flagstaff, they had a GREAT season last year with over 18” of snowfall since Jan. 1 of 2017.

This season, we are still waiting for measurable snowfall up north.

So far, the winter of 2017-2018 is the fourth latest day without any measurable snowfall.

