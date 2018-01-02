2017 weather report in Arizona

2017 weather report in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
-
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
Christmas in Arizona 100 years ago
The world was at war when Arizonans celebrated Christmas 100 years ago and the territory was much smaller, with a little more than 300,000 people living here. We take a look back.More >
Cold night tonight, remember the pets!
Cold night tonight, remember the pets and plants!
Get ready for the big chill! Thursday night and Friday morning will bring some of the coldest weather the valley and southern deserts have seen so far this season.More >
First snow of season possible Wednesday night
Much of Arizona's high country is still waiting to see the first snowfall of the season. This winter is off to one of the driest starts on record. Flagstaff currently has NO snow on the ground. That could change tonight, with the arrival of a cold front.More >
Warm winter brings great fishing weather
They say you never have to shovel sunshine. If you weren't already grateful not to live in a cold-weather state this time of year, here's one more reason: The outdoor recreation season and a great climate for things like fishing. Arizona Game and Fish Department just released their top 5 spots for casting your line this winter.More >
How cold is too cold for your dog?
Winter is here and that can mean some seriously cold weather in Arizona! But how cold is too cold for your pet pooch?More >
The 103-day dry streak is concerning
Dec. 4 is the 103rd day without measurable rain in Phoenix. But on top of that, the entire state has been very dry the past several months. How hard could the forecast La Nina winter be?More >
Full circle at Arizona's Family
Seventeen years ago this month, I moved out of Arizona to start my very first broadcasting job. It was a surprise to meet my future husband at that station, and even more of a surprise to be working side-by-side again so many years later.More >
Keep your skin glowing during winter
Although the calendar says December, our weather in Arizona is more like Spring. But that doesn’t mean our skin isn’t feeling the effects of the change of the seasons.More >
Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!
Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!More >
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Family of 4 found dead in cabin from possible carbon monoxide poisoning west of Flagstaff
A "significant failure" in the heating system at the cabin likely led to the carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
UA fires Rich Rodriguez even after sexual harassment allegations 'could not be substantiated'
Rodriguez finished his sixth season with the school, ending the year with a 7-6 record, losing four of its final five games.More >
UPDATE
No jail for former Phoenix police detective awaiting murder trial in death of 7-year-old daughter
The former police detective facing a murder charge in connection with the abuse death of his 7-year-old daughter will remain free pending the outcome of his trial.More >
4 of 5 best U.S. cities to find a job in Arizona, according to recent report
Four of the five best cities to find a job in 2018 are right here in Arizona, according to a recent report from WalletHub.More >
Detectives: Man beat 6-year-old stepson to death for sneaking out of bed to get cookie
Detectives: Man beat 6-year-old stepson to death for sneaking out of bed to get cookie
Detectives have charged a man with first-degree murder after they say he threw his 6-year-old stepson against a wall and beat him to death at a Seffner motel.More >
Utah man finds a 4-year-old alone in the snow after her mother died
Marcus King was on his way to play basketball when he heard a little girl's voice coming from a playground nearby. He was shocked to see her out in the cold without shoes or a jacket.More >
PD: Woman arrested for setting Phoenix condo on fire
Tameika Austin, 37, was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure.More >
'My button works': Trump taunts Kim over nukes
President Donald Trump sent a strong message on Twitter Tuesday, warning North Korea that he has simple access to America's nuclear arsenal after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he had a "nuclear button" on his office desk.More >
Powerball and Mega Millions now total $801 million
Powerball and Mega Millions now total $801 million
The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have reached a combined total of $737 million.More >
The lottery jackpot numbers just keep climbing.More >
Alabama mom gets surprise Christmas gift that was 12 years in the making
Alabama mom gets surprise Christmas gift that was 12 years in the making
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >
PD: Father who bent son in half, killing him, indicted on murder charges
A grand jury indicted a Phoenix father on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.More >
VIDEO: Family friend speaks about family found dead in cabin
A friend of the family who was found dead in a cabin in northern Arizona spoke about how much they meant to him, especially the couple. (Tuesday, January 2, 2018)More >
VIDEO: New info about family found dead in cabin in northern Arizona
We're learning more about a family who was found dead in a cabin near Flagstaff due to likely carbon monoxide poisoning. (Tuesday, January 2, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Ex-Phoenix detective not jailed before trial in death of young daughter
Prosecutors wanted a $1 million bond for the former police detective facing a murder charge in connection with his 7-year-old daughter's death but a judge disagreed and he will be able to go home. (Tuesday, January 2, 2018)More >
Albertville mom gets surprise Christmas gift that was 12 years in the making
VIDEO: Warm temperatures sticking around for Phoenix
VIDEO: Warm temperatures sticking around for Phoenix
The Valley is expected to see the warm temperatures sticking around for the new few days before a slight cool down.More >
VIDEO: Fans react to Carson Palmer retiring
VIDEO: Fans react to Carson Palmer retiring
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announced he was retiring and a lot of fans couldn't believe it.More >