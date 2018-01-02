Arizona Cardinals' Jaron Brown loves Chandler's Wimpy's Paradise

Coming in so much, Walters asked Brown if he wanted a burger named after him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown trains year round.

He has to be in the best shape possible and to have an edge on the football field. But all great athletes find time to enjoy the pleasures of life.

Randy Walters owns the famous burger shop. One of the nicest guys, he greets his guests with hugs and great conversations.

Brown, his wife and daughter are regulars and became good friends with Walters.

"Jaron and his family are really down-to-earth greet people," said Walters.

Brown's favorite burger is made with Angus beef, bacon, two eggs, lettuce, tomato, onion and pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun covered in Randy's special Chipotle sauce.

"It's the bomb," says Brown.

"Absolutely," said Brown.

So we can now call Brown's favorite burger the "Jaron Brown" or the "No. 13?"

Now, will Brown ever take the Wimpy's Paradise five-layer burger challenge?

"Maybe after the season when I'm really hungry," said Brown.

It's a good time, good friends, good people and good food, a great way to spend the holidays.

"If you haven't had it, you're missing out," said Brown.

