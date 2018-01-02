'I shot my friend': 911 call released in accidental shooting in Glendale

The victim, who was also 15 years old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 911 call was released of the teen boy who accidentally shot and killed his friend. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Glendale Police Department has released the 911 call that a teen boy made after officers said he accidentally shot his friend.

It happened right before Christmas as they were playing with a loaded gun, police said.

It happened near 67th Avenue and the Loop 101.?

"I shot my friend," the 15-year-old boy told the 911 dispatcher.

"Was this accidental?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yes," the teen replied.

"What's going on there?" the dispatcher asked.

"My friend brought a gun over and I picked it up. I didn't know there was anything in it and I just shot it," the boy said.

"Where are your parents?" the dispatcher asked.

"Work," the teen replied.

The 911 call sent first responders racing to the scene. The victim, who was also 15 years old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

"Stay on the phone with me," the dispatcher said.

"OK... stay with me bud... I got you... I got you... OK... I love you," the boy said while still on the phone with the dispatcher.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

