MCSO taking ride in support of deputy whose wife and daughter were run over

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is taking action this week to support one of their mourning deputies.

Deputy Sgt. Steve Chervenak’s wife and daughter were run down while checking their mail on Nov. 29. His wife, Amy, died at the hospital and his 11-year-old daughter was critically injured.

[RELATED: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy, police say]

Chervenak’s comrades at MCSO are holding a motorcycle ride on Sunday, Jan. 7, that will kick off at Desert Ridge Sandbar.

Anyone wishing to participate and learn more about the ride can attend the informational event at located at 21001 North Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Donations to the Chervenak family can be made here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.