Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer retires

Arizona quarterback and former USC star Carson Palmer had 11 touchdowns versus just two interceptions in helping lead the Cardinals to a 7-1 record in 2014. (Source: Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press)

In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, Arizona Cardinals' Carson Palmer watches from the bench during the second half the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Carolina Panthers, in Charlotte, N.C. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) leaves the field injured during the first half of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A little more than 24 hours after former head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement, the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday tweeted that quarterback Carson Palmer has officially retired, as well.

Like Arians, Palmer was with the Cardinals for five years.

"He arrived in a trade for virtually nothing, an aging quarterback who the Cardinals hoped could help new coach Bruce Arians jump-start an offense that had floundered since Kurt Warner’s retirement," Darren Urban wrote on AzCardinals.com.

Palmer, who recently turned 38, was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2003, going to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Over the years, I’ve had teammates who decided to hang it up and I would ask them how they knew when it was time to walk away," Palmer wrote in an open letter. "The answer was almost always the same: You just know.

"For me, that time is now. Why? Quite simply, I just know."

Now it's time for something else and I'm excited to find out exactly what that will be.

Palmer broke his left arm in October when the Cardinals went to London to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The game was a shutout, and not by our Cardinals.

Injured late in the second quarter, he was the fourth Cardinals player to go down with a broken left arm, joining running backs David Johnson and T.J. Logan, and long snapper Aaron Brewer.

There was talk early on that 2017 could have been a career-defining season for Palmer.

“Statistically, if you put a ring on his finger, he probably has a chance to be talked about for the Hall of Fame,” Arians said in June.

Palmer won the Heisman Trophy in 2002 while at the Univerity of Southern California.

After eight seasons with the Bengals, Palmer went to the Oakland Raiders for two seasons (2011-2012) before coming here to Arizona in 2013.

Palmer worked hard to build synergy with wide receiver and fan favorite Larry Fitzgerald.

"He's got great touch on his intermediate passes - he can put zip on them or he can feather it in there," Fitzgerald said in June 2013 after the OTAs wrapped up. "And then he's got the intelligence and experience to go out there and make plays. I've seen him do it. He threw for 4,000 yards in Oakland."

“It’s been fantastic, some of the best (years) of his career, some of the best of my career,” Arians said of Palmer’s time in Arizona, according to AZCardinals.com. “His numbers and the wins. His leadership. It’s just a shame he had the knee (injury) and now the arm, or I think he’d have done wondrous things in his time here.”

Palmer leaves the Cardinals with "the franchise single-season records for passing yards, TD and passer rating."

"My family and I are beyond grateful for everything this game has given us as well as the love and support we've felt from fans everywhere we've been," Palmer wrote in his letter. "That's been especially true in Arizona, where we never expected to end up but has become such a special place for us."

With Arians and Palmer stepping down, you have to wonder if Larry Fitzgerald, who is wildly popular in Arizona, will be back for the 2018 season. (Take our poll on Facebook.) He said a couple of weeks ago that he was going to take some time to make a decision.

Congratulations to Carson Palmer on an outstanding career - thanks for the memories! @AZCardinals — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) January 2, 2018

An open letter from Carson Palmer.



Carson calls it a career » https://t.co/3tkaqIqQaD#CheersToCarson pic.twitter.com/9m8Qs5yWpQ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2018

He holds the franchise single-season records for passing yards, TD and passer rating.



Thanks for a great five years, Carson Palmer?! #CheersToCarson pic.twitter.com/5hCiKAjYFY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2018

After five seasons in Arizona, Carson Palmer has officially retired. #CheersToCarson

https://t.co/QMYluGx51O — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2018

