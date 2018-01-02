Glendale man pleads guilty to defrauding trucking company

A Glendale man accused of defrauding a major trucking company of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents has pleaded guilty in the case.

Federal authorities announced Tuesday that David Dwight Reynolds pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion and transactional money laundering.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on April 4 in U.S. District Court in Phoenix and prosecutors say Reynolds will be required to pay full restitution.

Reynolds was indicted in June. At the time, he was an information technology network engineer for Swift Transportation Co.

Prosecutors say Reynolds used his authority to buy IT equipment and services for Swift to fraudulently purchase items such as cellphones, furniture and televisions for his personal use.

[RELATED: Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer]

They say he entered into a plea agreement on Dec. 20.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.