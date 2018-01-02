AZ Sen. John McCain plans to return to Washington soon, sources say

By Dana Bash, Jeff Zeleny and Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Washington (CNN) -- Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain plans to return to Washington soon, sources close to the senator tell CNN.

In December, it was announced that McCain would return home to Arizona for the remainder of the month to recover from a hospitalization as a result of cancer treatments. During his recovery, he missed the Senate vote on a finalized version of the GOP-backed tax plan.

[READ MORE: McCain returning home to Arizona, will likely miss tax vote]

[AND THIS: John McCain described as increasingly frail, Senate sources say]

McCain is feeling better following his recovery in Arizona, the sources said.

[RELATED: McCain says he's feeling well, vows return in January]

The senator suffers from a type of brain tumor called a glioblastoma. He was diagnosed with the tumor following surgery to remove a blood clot in July.

A specific date for McCain's return has not yet been determined. But in a statement announcing his decision to go to Arizona in December, his office said he was looking forward "to returning to Washington in January."

[A NEW HONOR: Arizona Sen. John McCain one of the 'most admired' men in 2017]

[MORE: Sen. John McCain stories]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.