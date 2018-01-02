Phoenix, Yuma weather was warmest ever in 2017

Click to enlarge: Average AZ temperature in 2017 (left) and departure from average (right). (Source: National Weather Service and Western Region Climate Center)

The numbers are in and it’s official: 2017 was the warmest year ever recorded in Phoenix and Yuma and the second-warmest for the entire state.

The National Weather Service posted its 2017 Climate Year in Review Tuesday.

“Heat was obviously one of the biggest stories in 2017,” according to the NWS. “Not only from an annual record-setting average but also periodically on a daily basis. In fact, Phoenix experienced its fourth hottest temperature ever recorded on June 20.”

It was 119 degrees that day, 3 degrees shy of the all-time record of 122 set on June 26, 1990.

Despite the average daily temperature (77.3 degrees) being higher, the number of 100-degree and 110-degree days was “not particularly unusual,” according to the report.

The previous warmest year on record -- now knocked to No. 2 -- was 2014.

There were 192 days (That's more six months!) in 2017 when the mercury climbed to 90 degrees or higher and 109 days (That's more than 3.5 months!) when it hit 100 or higher. Twenty-five of those days (nearly a month) were 110 degrees or hotter.

But 2017 was not just hot. It was dry. Not record-setting dry but still significant.

“The first three months of the year began very optimistically, however, monsoon rainfall was very spotty and the last four months of the year turned exceptionally dry,” according to NWS. “In fact, the complete lack of rainfall in Phoenix exceeded 100 days by the beginning of December and became one of the longer rain-free streaks in the climate history of the city.”

"The past couple of months have been painfully dry," CBS 5 Meteorologist Ian Schwartz said. "And I think a lot of people have noticed how little rain we've had."

"December only brought 0.23 inch of rain when we should have seen 0.88," he added. "November was even worse with only trace amounts of rain instead of the normal 0.65 inch Phoenix usually sees."

Crunching all the numbers, it was the 26th driest year in Phoenix (4.96 inches of precipitation) and 47th driest in Yuma (2.31 inches).

The National Weather Service's data goes back to 1895. It uses numbers from 1981 to 2010 to determine normals.

