3 On Your Side recoups $170K for viewers during 2017

A couple got $45,000 back over a land dispute thanks to 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV)

Mario Perfetti says he is thrilled that Total Protect Home Warranty not only returned his deductible, which they didn’t have to do, but they also gave him money to replace his broken microwave for a total of $441. (Source: 3TV)

Nick Blocker was waiting for a reimbursement check from a warranty company and then 3 On Your Side got involved. (Source: 3TV)

When you tally up the full amount that 3 On Your Side was able to recoup for our viewers for all of 2017, it comes to $170,308. (Source: 3TV)

Candace Waltz is one viewer 3 On Your Side helped out in December.

She bought a piece of property near the San Tan Mountains for around $42,000 using a real estate company called HomeSmart.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company]

But she claims the property she was shown by the real estate agent and the piece of land she actually purchased are in different areas and she wasn't happy with the parcel she wound up with.

"This is like me looking for a nice house. I find one that I like. The realtor showed it to us and we decided we're going purchase it. Then we do so and we find out a week or two later after we close that it's not the same house,” Waltz said.

[READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman gets $45K resolution]

3 On Your Side got involved and HomeSmart denied showing Waltz the wrong property. Still, they agreed to resolve the issue by reselling Waltz’s property and reimbursing not only what she paid for the land, but other expenses as well, like attorney fees and taxes. In all, Waltz was refunded $45,000.

“I'm elated and I really have to thank Channel 3, Gary Harper and the Channel 3 crew for resolving my issue with HomeSmart," Waltz said.

3 On Your Side also helped Mario Perfetti. His microwave broke down after trying to cook a bag of popcorn and the bag immediately caught fire.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated]

His home warranty, Total Protect, told Perfetti it wasn't going to cover the cost of buying a new microwave. However, 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Total Protect to revisit the issue to see if the right decision was made.

[READ MORE: Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check]

The company did and later reversed its decision. The company then mailed Perfetti a check for $441.

"Gary Harper did a really nice job and stayed on top of everything,” Perfetti said. “And, we got the check."

And finally, we helped Nick Blocker who also had an unresolved issue with his home warranty company.

He paid to have his air conditioner fixed way back in August and was waiting for his home warranty company to send him a $215 reimbursement check to cover part of the repair.

The company, Residential Warranty Services, told 3 On Your Side that they did send the check, but says it must have got lost in the mail.

[READ MORE: Homeowner gets warranty reimbursement]

The company not only sent a replacement check to Blocker, but they also reimbursed him his deductible. That means Blocker got a total of $365 refunded.

"When consumers like myself are in need and we're not getting the resolution that we deserve, 3 On Your Side was there for me and my family and helped us get that resolution, and that is just amazing especially now at the holidays having a newborn that's two months old every, every penny counts,” Blocker said.

[RELATED: 3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017]

When you tally up the full amount that 3 On Your Side was able to recoup for our viewers for all of 2017, it comes to $170,308.

If you have a problem you can't resolve, maybe the 3 On Your Side team can. Just write us an email.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.