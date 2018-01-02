SLIDESHOW: First Supermoon of 2018 lights up Arizona night sky

(Credit L to R: @photographybysaija, Jay Beckman & @rahuljayan_photography) (Credit L to R: @photographybysaija, Jay Beckman & @rahuljayan_photography)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The first Supermoon of 2018 did not disappoint! Also known as the "Wolfmoon," shined bright upon Arizona skies on New Year's Day 2018. 

