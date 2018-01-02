4 of 5 best U.S. cities to find a job in Arizona, according to recent report

Four of the five best cities to find a job in 2018 are right here in Arizona, according to a recent report from WalletHub. (Source: AP Images)

Four of the five best cities to find a job in 2018 are right here in Arizona, according to a recent report from WalletHub.

Chandler, Scottsdale, Peoria and Gilbert finished first, second, fourth and fifth respectively. San Francisco was the only non-Arizona city to fnish in the top five, coming in third.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 26 key metrics to determine the strongest local job markets in the U.S.

The dataset ranges from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

Some of the worst job markets include Shreveport, LA, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Chandler, Peoria and Gilbert finished in the top three for cities with the highest employment growth. Gilbert and Scottsdale also finished in the top five for highest median annual income.

