FD: Person of interest detained following Phoenix condo fire

A person of interest has been detained following a fire at a Phoenix-area condominium Tuesday morning.

Crews from Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments were able to control the fire that involved one unit in the area of 35th and Glendale avenues.

Phoenix police detained a woman as a person of interest following the incident. Fire officials say the person of interest was the only person who was displaced following the fire.

Several condominium units were temporarily evacuated but Phoenix fire officials expect the residents will be able to return to their units later in the day.

Phoenix fire officials added that it's still early to definitively say that the woman was responsible for the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.