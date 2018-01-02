No jail for former Phoenix police detective awaiting murder trial in death of 7-year-old daughter

A former Phoenix police detective and his wife are due in court Tuesday morning following a grand jury indictment in connection with the death of his 7-year-old daughter. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The former police detective facing a murder charge in connection with the abuse death of his 7-year-old daughter will remain free pending the outcome of his trial.

A grand jury indicted Germayne Cunningham and his wife, Lisa, in December.

Back in February, almost a year ago now, Sanaa Cunningham was rushed to an urgent care center because she was having trouble breathing. She also had bruises and scratches all over her body, according to police records.

The child later died.

Germayne, who ended his 12-year career with the Phoenix Police Department in September, was in court Tuesday.

"The state is asking for a $1 million bond for this defendant given the nature of the charges," the prosecutor, Joshua Clark, said. "The nature of the charges are severe; the penalties he is facing are the highest under the law."

Germayne's lawyer, a public defender, objected to the requested bond, pointing out that his client never tried to run "during any investigation prior to his daughter's death or after."

The lawyer also cited Germayne's time in law enforcement.

"Clearly Mr. Ccunningham is at risk within the jail community," he said, also promising that Germayne "will continue to show up for all of his court hearings [and] continue to work to clear his name and try to help figure out what specifically did happen."

"Just because he hasn't fled in the last 27 days doesn't alleviate the fear that he may flee now that he knows what he is facing," Clark argued.

In the end, the judge agreed with the defense and released Germayne to Pretrial Services, which means he will not be in jail while he awaits trial. While he will not be behind bars, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and adhere to a curfew.

In addition, he will be allowed to live with his wife and co-defendant, but the judge cautioned that the couple is not allowed to discuss their case.

Lisa was supposed to appear in court Tuesday, as well, but she did not. She reportedly was taken to the hospital by her husband, but it’s not clear why.

The judge continued her appearance until Jan. 16.

When Sanna died, the Cunninghams told police that she had a history of mental illness and would frequently hurt herself.

Sanaa’s biological mother, Sylvia Norwood, said her daughter was fine and showed no signs of abuse or neglect when she last saw her in December 2015, a little more than a year before Sanaa died.

"Things just began to change over the last couple of years and to be honest, I want to know what happened," Norwood said, claiming that Germayne started to deny her visitation.

The Goodyear Police Department launched its investigation into Sanaa’s death on Feb. 12. It went on for 10 months, culminating in the indictment of the Cunningham on 10 counts of child abuse and one count of first-degree murder.

The couple was never taken into custody.

