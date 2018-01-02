Old Tempe structure converted into residence catches fire

Tempe and Chandler fire crews battled a fire at an old Tempe structure that was converted into a residence early Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The structure was a two-story pump house located behind the main house on the property near Rural and Elliot roads.

Fire officials said a man living in the home started a fire before he accidentally fell asleep. He awoke to smoke and fire from inside the home and safely escaped.

Firefighters were called to the home to battle the fire which was confined to the roof and attic.

Due to the excess damage, the man will be displaced.

No injuries were reported from the fire and the fire investigation is currently underway.

