Glitter & Glow party takes over Glendale on Saturday

The Glitter & Glow Block Party will have downtown Glendale packed with more than 80,000 people as over 20 glowing hot air balloons light up the sky. (Source: Glitter & Glow)

The Glitter & Glow Block Party will have downtown Glendale packed with more than 80,000 people as over 20 glowing hot air balloons light up the sky.

Downtown Glendale will be filled with bands, food, rides and more for the annual festival that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 4 to 10 p.m.

[RELATED: Festivals planned for the Phoenix area in January]

This will also be the last opportunity to see the Glendale Glitters 1.6 million LED holiday lights display.

The festival will also include a performance by Vessel, a theatre company under the direction of Dr. Rachel Bowditch. The performance will be presented by the City of Glendale Public Art Program.

Some of the featured bands will include Zimis, 76th Street, Vintage Wednesday and DJ Dangerous.

[MORE: Glendale Glitters to light up the night]

The Glendale Civic Center will also have a "Party on the Patio" event during the block party featuring Glendale resident and country music artist Ashley Wineland. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on the Fountain Terrace patio.

Admission is free and free shuttles are available from Glendale Community College at 59th and Olive avenues.

For more information, call 623-930-2299 or visit www.visitglendaleaz.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.