Arizona hikes minimum wage by 50 cents

The minimum wage is increasing in Arizona with the arrival of the new year.

The state's minimum wage rose Monday by 50 cents to $10.50 an hour and will go even higher in Flagstaff.

Arizona's minimum wage stood at $8.05 an hour as recently as 2016.

It is the latest pay bump following the passage of Proposition 206 last year that will eventually raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020, with further increases linked to inflation.

[RELATED: Arizona minimum wage about to go up]

Flagstaff ushered in the new year with a minimum-wage increase of 50 cents to $11 an hour.

Unemployment has fallen across the state in recent years.

In total, the state added 44,000 jobs this year, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4.6 percent from 5 percent one year ago, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.