HS band from Buckeye marches in London Parade

The London New Year's Day Parade has been around since the 1980s and draws huge crowds of people.

More than 8,000 people participate in the actual parade itself. This year, more than a dozen high school bands from across the U.S. were hand-picked to take part in the celebration.

One of the bands hails from Verrado High School in Buckeye. The students, some of whom have never even traveled outside of the country, were able to take a 10-hour flight to London and take part in the massive parade that's viewed by millions from around the world.

[WATCH: Verrado High School band perform in London New Year’s parade]

Lee MacArthur's 14-year-old son James is one of the lucky kids.

"We were just so excited for him and James loves music," MacArthur said.

The band arrived just a few days prior to the parade and managed to check out some of the amazing sites of London. The weather as a bit different for them, nothing like the warmth of the Valley.

Tracy Meldrum, the band director, says the kids took it all in.

"We were really excited and honored to be able to come and perform," Meldrum said.

The band will soon return home.

