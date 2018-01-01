Exclusive: Wife of Johnson Utilities worker defends husband charged in San Tan Valley hit-and-run

Jennie Winfrey said her husband, the man police said hit and killed a woman before driving off, is not a monster. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/PCSO)

The wife of a Johnson Utilities employee who turned himself into the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for his possible involvement in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley Thursday talked exclusively to Arizona's Family on Monday.

Marcigtan Winfrey, 42, of San Tan Valley turned himself into PCSO investigators Friday.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

[RELATED: PCSO: Johnson Utilities truck driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run]

Distraught, his wife Jennie Winfrey, gathered all the strength she had to tell his side of the story.

“He’s a good man,” said Jennie. “If he ever thought he hit somebody, he would stop, he definitely would’ve stopped.”

PCSO reported he texted his supervisor claiming he hit a barricade and had some damage to the work truck. It’s a scenario his wife believes.

“If you go up Hunt Highway, there are barricades everywhere and he thought he hit a barricade, he never knew he hit somebody,” said Jennie.

She told us her husband works the overnight shift for Johnson Utilities from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detectives believe the hit and run happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

[RELATED: PCSO IDs hit-and-run victim killed on Hunt Highway]

“He was not intoxicated. He wasn’t high on anything. He was at work,” she said. “He was not trying to run like everyone is trying to make him seem like he’s the bad guy and was running. He wasn’t trying to run.”

Winfrey told Arizona's Family her husband was at his second job when he learned of 25-year-old DesRay Lara’s body found near Hunt Highway and Johnson Ranch.

“As soon as he found out about it, he came right back and turned himself in immediately,” said Jennie.

“I love him,” added Jennie in tears.

Both families are burning with unanswered questions. Both want to know why the 25-year-old mom was walking along a dark highway at 1:30 in the morning.

“We don't know what she doing out there,” said Carla Lara, the victim’s mom. “We know she went and got coffee. That's all we know."

[READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hunt Highway hit-and-run victim wants answers in death of daughter]

Arizona's Family reached out to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Monday for any updates on the case. However, since it’s the Jan. 1, the New Year holiday, we didn't hear back.

“I just pray that the best comes out from this. I do feel sorry for the family. My heart does go out to them,” said Jennie.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.