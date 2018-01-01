Fans react to Bruce Arians' retirement announcement

For many fans, they say Arians was more than just a coach, he felt more like a part of Arizona's family. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A tearful Bruce Arians made his big announcement on Monday.

"I told our team last night, I was done, I'm retiring," he said.

It was one many expected. But most fans were just as sad as he was to hear it

“I think it’s really sad,” said Cardinals fan Julie Mazo.

“Awesome guy, I'm sure gonna miss him," said Art Chacon, who is also a big fan.

Fans gathered at the Cardinals training facility in Tempe with the hopes of getting some autographs and to hear what Arians had to say regarding the future of the Cardinals. After four years and on the heels of his 50th win this past Sunday against Seattle, he said he would be leaving the Cardinals franchise.

"We are gonna miss him, 50 wins in five seasons. We're gonna miss him here in the Valley. He's a good guy, does a lot for the community," said Cardinals fan Kerry Reeder.

For many fans, they say Arians was more than just a coach, he felt more like a part of Arizona's family.

"He was like the uncle, the uncle that everybody loved, he had swag you could say he brought to the NFL with his Kangol hats and his goatee, he was awesome, I'm gonna miss him," said Chacon.

They say they're sad to see Arians go, but are proud of the mark he's left with the Arizona Cardinals

"I think he's the best we've had since they moved to Arizona and I think he's most loved by the community," said Reeder.

"Best of luck to you [Arians], your organization, to your family," said Mazo.

"Thank you, coach, for everything you've done for Arizona and sure gonna miss you," said Chacon.

