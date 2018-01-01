Protected: Salt River wild horse preservation begins in 2018

Posted: Updated:
By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Connect
The Salt River wild horses are officially protected. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The Salt River wild horses are officially protected. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group celebrated with champagne. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group celebrated with champagne. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
If anyone is caught doing any harm to the horses, they will face a misdemeanor charge. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) If anyone is caught doing any harm to the horses, they will face a misdemeanor charge. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The next step is to work with a nonprofit on humanely managing the horses. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The next step is to work with a nonprofit on humanely managing the horses. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

With champagne in hand, the volunteers with the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group chanted and cheered on Monday.

"We are not just celebrating New Year’s today, we are celebrating that we preserved a true piece of Arizona history," said Simone Netherlands from the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.

The Salt River wild horses are officially protected.

"They are protected from harassment, from shooting. They are protected from someone causing them any injury and protected from slaughter," said Netherlands.

[RELATED: Advocates of wild horses deliver 300,000 signature petition to Sen. Flake]

If anyone is caught doing any harm to the horses, they will face a misdemeanor charge.

"I think everyone is thrilled at this that they get to stay," said state Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa.

The group, along with Rep. Townsend have spent two and a half years working with the Governor’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service and the Arizona Agriculture Department.

"It was a long drawn out effort and so such pleasure to finally be done with it and start to move forward with management," said Townsend.

The next step is to work with a nonprofit on humanely managing the horses.

The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group hopes they will be chosen to do so.

"So glad future generations will see these amazing historic animals that have been here for hundreds of years," said Netherlands.

"If there's [sic] the seven wonders of Arizona our horses would at least be in the top three," said Townsend. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Ashlee DeMartinoAshlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.

Click to learn more about Ashlee.

Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor

An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.

As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.

Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.

Fun Facts About Ashlee

  • Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
  • Worked for Mattel as Barbie
  • Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
  • World Traveler
  • Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
  • Cat named Tino

Hide bio