ADEQ: Worst air quality day in recent history in Phoenix

New Year’s Day in Phoenix marked one of the worst air quality days in recent history.

"This is one of the worst air quality days we've had in years," 3TV meteorologist April Warnecke said Monday morning.

We've all seen that big brown cloud of pollution, a nasty layer of haze, hovering over the Valley.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says the air quality is some of the worst they've seen in the last 12 years. And the particulates that are most dangerous to people’s health, you can’t see or smell.

On Monday, Phoenix reached 283 PM-2.5 (smoke) level. On the index, that is considered “very unhealthy.” That’s not too far off from being considered in the “hazardous” range of the index, which starts at 301 PM-2.5.

Peoria resident Kevin Wesolowski has concerns about the poor air quality.

“This time of year it gets terrible enough to where you’re sitting inside a closed house and your eyes burn and your nose burns. So, being outdoors is 10 times worse,” said Wesolowski.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department says that shooting off fireworks to ring in the new year, a lack of wind and rain and people violating the no wood burning law has added to that pollution.

The air is so bad that it could affect everyone and not just people with respiratory issues like asthma.

“I don’t really want to prevent other people from enjoying what they think they want to enjoy. But at the same time people like us would like to breathe,” said Wesolowski.

Officials say people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by particle pollution.

With air quality "Very Unhealthy" in the Valley, EPA recommends active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid all outdoor exertion. Everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion.

Wesolowski said the pollution advisories issued by Maricopa County are getting a lot of comments on the Nextdoor, a smartphone app associated with his neighborhood.

“Two air quality notifications from Maricopa County that were put out, each one elicited 140 – 150 responses. Some people are really arrogant and flagrant about what they’re going to violate and other people are pleased saying they wish their neighbors would do the same thing and stop burning,” said Wesolowski.

To enforce the No Burn rule, there is a task force driving around the city, looking for smoke coming out of chimneys. If you're caught breaking the law, you could face up to a $250 fine. And for restaurants, the fines could reach $500.

To learn more visit cleanairmakemore.com.

The High Pollution Advisory that has been in effect all weekend has been extended into Tuesday.

Air quality will be poor again tomorrow for #MaricopaCounty. No burning! #azwx pic.twitter.com/ttJCo4b8Nk — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 2, 2018

