ADEQ: Worst air quality day in recent history in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Family of 4 found dead in cabin due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning west of Flagstaff
The tragic discovery was made after a family friend called the Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon because they hadn't heard from the family in a few days.More >
Exclusive: Wife of Johnson Utilities worker defends husband charged in San Tan Valley hit-and-run
The wife of a Johnson Utilities employee accused in a deadly hit-and-run exclusively spoke to Arizona's Family.More >
Detectives: Man beat 6-year-old stepson to death for sneaking out of bed to get cookie
Singer Carrie Underwood also injured her face in fall
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
Utah man finds a 4-year-old alone in the snow after her mother died
Marcus King was on his way to play basketball when he heard a little girl's voice coming from a playground nearby. He was shocked to see her out in the cold without shoes or a jacket.More >
Internet reacts to Oregonians protest of self-serve gas stations
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >
4 of 5 best U.S. cities to find a job in Arizona, according to recent report
Four of the five best cities to find a job in 2018 are right here in Arizona, according to a recent report from WalletHub.More >
ADEQ: Worst air quality day in recent history in Phoenix
The air is so bad that it could affect everyone and not just people with respiratory issues like asthma.More >
UPDATE
No jail for former Phoenix police detective awaiting murder trial in death of 7-year-old daughter
The former police detective facing a murder charge in connection with the abuse death of his 7-year-old daughter will remain free pending the outcome of his trial.More >
Albertville mom gets surprise Christmas gift that was 12 years in the making
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >
Twin girls born in Carbondale, IL in two different years
Twin share almost everything, but twins born at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Birthing Center don even share the same birth year.More >
Emmy Award-winning reporter Donna Rossi joined CBS 5 News in September 1994.
Click to learn more about Donna.
In that time, Donna has covered some of the most high-profile stories in the Valley and across the state. Donna's experience as a four-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department gives her a keen sense of crime and court stories. She offered gavel to gavel coverage of the 1999 sleepwalking murder trial of Scott Falater, and the trial and conviction of retired Catholic Bishop Thomas O'Brien for a fatal hit and run accident. She also spent 2 straight weeks in northeastern Arizona in the summer of 2011 covering the Wallow Fire, the largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Donna's reputation as a fair and accurate journalist has earned her the respect of her colleagues and community. Her talent as a reporter has earned her more than a dozen Arizona Associated Press Awards and five Emmy statue.
Donna previously worked as an anchor and reporter in Tucson and got her start in broadcast journalism in Flagstaff. Donna is a past president of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and currently serves on the NATAS board. She is a member of IFP/Phoenix, a non-profit organization of local film and documentary makers.
Donna was born in New York and moved to the Valley with her family when she was 9 years old. She is a graduate of Maryvale High School and attended Arizona State University. She graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University.
In her free time, Donna enjoys boating on Bartlett Lake, all forms of music and theatre. Donna frequently donates her time to speak to community organizations and emcee their events. She is a past board member of DUET, a non-profit which helps promote health and well-being for older adults. Donna also loves donating her time to youth organizations and groups who work to secure and safeguard human rights.
On Oct. 17, 2015, Donna was honored for her amazing work over the years. The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences inducted her into its Silver Circle. It's one of the organization's most prestigious honors for which only a few candidates are selected each year.
No jail for former Phoenix police detective awaiting murder trial in death of 7-year-old daughter
The former police detective facing a murder charge in connection with the abuse death of his 7-year-old daughter will remain free pending the outcome of his trial.More >
RAW VIDEO: Police chase in Los Angeles
A reckless driving suspect was taken into custody after chase through the Cudahy area near Los Angeles.More >
Watch: Coast Guard rescues man from sinking car
An incredible Coast Guard rescue was caught on video in Panama City, Florida. Members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man whose vehicle went in the water.More >
Police: Man beat stepson to death for sneaking out of bed to get cookie
A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder after detectives said he threw his 6-year-old stepson against a wall and beat him to death inside a motel room.More >
VIDEO: Wife of hit-and-run suspect defends husband: 'He's not a monster'
The wife of man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Hunty Highway defended her husband and said he is a good man. (Monday, January 1, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Man escapes Tempe house fire safely
A man escaped a house fire in Tempe safely after waking up to smoke and flames.More >
VIDEO: Former Phoenix PD detective charged with murder
A former Phoenix police detective is charged with murder and is due in court Tuesday morning.More >
Albertville mom gets surprise Christmas gift that was 12 years in the making
VIDEO: Bruce Arians retires from coaching
Bruce Arians stepped down as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and said he is retiring. (Monday, January 1, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Loved ones hold memorial for slain mom
Friends and loved ones held a memorial to remember a mother who was murdered.More >
