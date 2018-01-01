Phoenix firefighters put out mobile home fire

Phoenix fire units put out a mobile home fire in south Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire spokesman Capt. Larry Subervi said the fire broke out at a mobile home park near 33rd Street and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday.

Initial reports to the Fire Department indicated that people were trapped. That turned out not to be the case.

"The initial arriving crew controlled the fire," Subervi said. "Then firefighters searched the mobile home and found no one inside."

One of the big concerns with mobile home fires is proximity to adjacent homes. Flames can easily jump from one mobile home to the next.

Crew prevented that worst-case scenario from becoming a reality.

No firefighters were injured in this incident. The investigation into the cause is still underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.