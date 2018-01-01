PD: Man shot following argument inside Phoenix home

A man is in the hospital following a shooting that occurred early Monday in a Phoenix home.

At around 2 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting near 107th Avenue and Calle Del Sol.

Police say a homeowner and a visiting guest were both drinking at the time of the incident.

The visitor was told to leave the home but returned shortly after.

According to police, a fight led to the homeowner being struck with a brick, then the homeowner shot the visitor.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing.

