New Year's Eve in Flagstaff: The 'Great Pinecone Drop'

Times Square has its giant sparkly ball, but Flagstaff has its giant pinecone!

At 10 p.m. and then again at midnight on New Year's Eve, crowds gathered to watch the Weatherford Hotel Great Pinecone Drop.

This year the crowd enjoyed milder weather than usual, and no snow!

This time last year, Flagstaff already had three inches of snow. A New Year’s Day storm brought another five. This year? Nothing. And the temperature has been sitting about 10 – 15 degrees above average.

The tradition of dropping the lighted pinecone on New Year’s Eve started in 1999 to commemorate the hotel’s centennial year.

The Great Pinecone is a hand-crafted six-foot, metal work of art, with more than 200 petals aglow with LED lights.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.