Air quality in Maricopa County made worse by fireworks

Have you noticed how poor the air quality has been this weekend around the Valley? We've all seen that big brown cloud of pollution.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department says that shooting off fireworks can add to the polluted air already hovering over the valley.

The department says the air quality is some of the worst they've seen in the last 12 years. The air is so bad that it could affect everyone and not just people with respiratory issues like asthma.

Officials say people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by particle pollution.

[RELATED: Dirty air prompts no-burn restrictions for metro Phoenix]

One problem is that the Valley has seen little to no wind, which has caused the air to stagnate.

And it's been getting worse during the holiday season, with people burning fires in their fireplaces.

Fireworks are also a big part of the problem. Consumer fireworks don't shoot off high in the air but rather, closer to the ground, which leaves the smoke to hover.

To enforce the No Burn rule, there is a task force driving around the city, looking for smoke coming out of chimneys. If you're caught breaking the law, you could face a $200 fine. And for restaurants, the fines could reach $500.

To learn more visit cleanairmakemore.com.

No Burn Day remains in effect - eliminate all wood burning.



As we approach the New Year, we ask that you leave fireworks to the professionals. Smoke from personal/ground-level fireworks impact #AirQuality and our health.



Have a safe and happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/C0BwOnwVql — Maricopa County Air (@CleanAirMakeMor) December 31, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.