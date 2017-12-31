Ringing in the New Year, Phoenix-style!

New Year's Eve typically marks a night of festivities and celebrations!

From ice skating in the gorgeous weather to dressing up for costume parties, many folks in Phoenix managed to find fun and festive ways to ring in 2018.

We sent Jessica Parsons out on the town to see how Valley folks were welcoming the new year.

We found revelers everywhere, including a Gatsby party and a Flannel party!

Bring on 2018! Here's to another great year for Phoenix. We’ve built such great momentum together — let’s keep it going in the days ahead. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/66CJvIjf5i — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) January 1, 2018

