Phoenix police looking for beer run suspect

Phoenix police are asking the public's help to find them a man who tried and failed to make a beer run last November.

This incident happened early on the morning of Sunday, November 26 at the Quiktrip near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Police say a man walked into the convenience store, picked up a case of beer and walked out.

When a security guard went after him, he pulled out a knife and the guard pulled out his gun.

That's when the suspect dropped the beer and left the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Native American male, age between 35-45 years old, 5 feet 9 inches and weigh about 185 lbs.

According to Phoenix police, the man is said to have a scar or mark under his right eye.

If you know anything about the suspect in this incident, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477).

