EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hunt Highway hit-and-run victim wants answers in death of daughter

Carla Lara and her husband go through pictures of their daughter DesRay Lara with their grandchildren. DesRay was mom to these little girls. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mom of DesRay Lara, the woman killed in a hit and run crash on Hunt Hwy Thursday (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"Why did you leave her?"

The mother of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway Thursday morning wants answers about her daughter's death.

Carla Lara spoke exclusively to AZ Family at her Florence home Saturday night.

She's devastated, and looking for answers about why this happened.

Her daughter, 25-year-old DesRay Lara, died in the Thursday accident.

She described her daughter as funny and outgoing with plans on becoming a drug abuse and suicide prevention counselor.

[RELATED: PCSO IDs hit-and-run victim killed on Hunt Highway]

The man believed to have hit Lara is Johnson Utilities work truck driver, 42-year-old Marcigtan Winfrey Sr. of San Tan Valley.

Winfrey turned himself in Friday, more than a day after the crash.

"You left her out in the cold for six hours," said Lara. "How would you have felt if it was your child? Now we’re never going to see our little girl again."

Winfrey was booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal collision, PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said.

[RELATED: PCSO: Johnson Utilities truck driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run]

The collision occurred on Hunt Highway between Johnson Ranch Boulevard and Thistle Trail.

PCSO says Lara bought a cup of coffee at the Copper Basin Chevron in San Tan Valley early Thursday. She was then hit sometime between 1:00 and 1:30 am on the highway,

Two people, including a different Johnson Utilities employee, called 911 after discovering her body just after 7 a.m.

The suspect had “texted his supervisor claiming he hit a barricade and had some damage to the vehicle,” according to Forghani.

"I can’t comprehend how he left her, just left her there and drove away and went back to work for two more hours," said Lara.

Forghani said Johnson Utilities has fully cooperated with the investigation.

The company released the following statement:

Our company is saddened by the loss of life which has occurred, and we are in full cooperation with the authorities. At this time, we do not have any further information other than what has been provided to us by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

DesRay Lara leaves behind two young children, ages four and one.

"He took our daughter," said Lara. "She was 25 years old. A mother of two. One- and four-year-old that will never hear her voice."

Carla Lara tells me this is one of the most recent pictures of her daughter, DesRay Lara, the 25-year-old mom of two killed in San Tan Valley. A Johnson Utility employee turned himself in. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/jSlc3BGyu4 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) December 31, 2017

Carla Lara and her husband go through pictures of their daughter DesRay Lara with their grandchildren. DesRay was mom to these little girls. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/l54W685g9Q — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) December 31, 2017

Mom of DesRay Lara, the woman killed in a hit and run crash on Hunt Hwy Thursday, exclusively talks to me about her daughter and what she thinks of the suspect, a Johnson Utilities employee, for turning himself in. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/LM8TMOc6b9 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) December 31, 2017





PCSO is charging 42-year-old Marcigtan Winfrey, Sr. in connection to the hit and run that occurred early... https://t.co/SNiZAj9neT — Pinal County Sheriff (@PinalCSO) December 30, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.