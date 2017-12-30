EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hunt Highway hit-and-run victim wants answers in death of daughter

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hunt Highway hit-and-run victim wants answers in death of daughterPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Parents locked daughter in room for 15 years until she died, police said
Parents locked daughter in room for 15 years until she died, police said
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Arizona minimum wage about to go up
Arizona minimum wage about to go up
Arizona workers on the lowest end of the pay scale are about to get a raise. Starting Monday, the minimum wage in Arizona will rise to $10.50 from $10 an hour.More >
Arizona workers on the lowest end of the pay scale are about to get a raise. Starting Monday, the minimum wage in Arizona will rise to $10.50 from $10 an hour.More >
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 5
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 5
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hunt Highway hit-and-run victim wants answers in death of daughter
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hunt Highway hit-and-run victim wants answers in death of daughter
The mother of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway Thursday morning is heartbroken over the loss of her beloved daughter. Carla Lara spoke exclusively to AZ Family at her Florence home Saturday night.More >
The mother of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hunt Highway Thursday morning is heartbroken over the loss of her beloved daughter. Carla Lara spoke exclusively to AZ Family at her Florence home Saturday night.More >
Stingrays sting 73 people in one day at California beach
Stingrays sting 73 people in one day at California beach
73. That’s the number of people who were stung by Stingrays on Friday in Huntington Beach, California, a record for the area.More >
73. That’s the number of people who were stung by Stingrays on Friday in Huntington Beach, California, a record for the area.More >
Police: Search for shooter underway after man shot in Phoenix
Police: Search for shooter underway after man shot in Phoenix
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening near Missouri and 19th Avenue.More >
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening near Missouri and 19th Avenue.More >
Glitch that stole Christmas: Lottery makes everyone a winner
Glitch that stole Christmas: Lottery makes everyone a winner
A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with thousands of unexpected winners.More >
A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with thousands of unexpected winners.More >
Husband confesses to hiding wife's body in drum of acid
Husband confesses to hiding wife's body in drum of acidThe family of a Caroline County woman will get some closure after she went missing in 1995.More >
Boys charged with murder after sandbag from overpass kills man
Boys charged with murder after sandbag from overpass kills manAuthorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >
PD: Avondale man arrested for selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist
PD: Avondale man arrested for selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist
Avondale police have arrested a man they saw was trying to sell illegal fireworks on Craigslist.More >
Avondale police have arrested a man they saw was trying to sell illegal fireworks on Craigslist.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Florence mom looks for answers in daughter's death
VIDEO: Florence mom looks for answers in daughter's death
A Florence mom wants answers in her daughter's death.More >
A Florence mom wants answers in her daughter's death.More >
Photo of bride getting married just hours before her death goes viral
Photo of bride getting married just hours before her death goes viral
The photo of Heather Mosher marrying the love of her life in a Connecticut hospital just hours prior to loosing her battle with breast cancer has gone viral for all the right reasons. We hear from the friend who took the photo and Heather's husband in a touching interview.More >
The photo of Heather Mosher marrying the love of her life in a Connecticut hospital just hours prior to loosing her battle with breast cancer has gone viral for all the right reasons. We hear from the friend who took the photo and Heather's husband in a touching interview.More >
VIDEO: Mom wants answers in daughter's death in hit-and-run
VIDEO: Mom wants answers in daughter's death in hit-and-run
The mother of the Hunt Highway hit-and-run victim speaks out about the loss of her daughter.More >
The mother of the Hunt Highway hit-and-run victim speaks out about the loss of her daughter.More >
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix Thursday night.More >
VIDEO: Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
VIDEO: Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (December 29, 2017)
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (December 29, 2017)
VIDEO: Downtown Phoenix car wash closes its doors for good
VIDEO: Downtown Phoenix car wash closes its doors for good
Saturday was the last day the Los Olivos Car Wash was opened to the public.More >
Saturday was the last day the Los Olivos Car Wash was opened to the public.More >