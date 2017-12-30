Police: Search for shooter underway after man shot in Phoenix

Authorities in Phoenix say a man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening near Missouri and 19th Avenue.

Phoenix Police spokesperson, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, said their officers are still trying to locate the gunman that shot a man in his 30's near the Vue Apartments located at 1503 West Missouri Ave.

Phoenix Fire Dept. spokesman, Captain Rob McDade, said the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Fortune said the investigation is in it's early stages. Missouri Ave. is closed from 15th Ave. to 17th Ave. for the police to do their work.

