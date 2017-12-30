PD: Avondale man arrested for selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist

Police in Avondale have arrested a man they say was trying to sell illegal fireworks on Craigslist.

Avondale Police Dept. spokesman, Sgt. Thomas Alt, said police went to the home of 38-year-old Ted Montanez near Roanoke and 127th avenues to investigate an ad about the sale of fireworks out of a private home.

When detectives arrived at Montanez's home, they say "several illegal fireworks were seen inside the adult male’s garage."

Alt said Montanez also, "attempted to sell the illegal fireworks to Avondale detectives, at which time he was arrested."

With New Year’s Eve approaching, the Avondale Police Department would like to remind the community to purchase legal fireworks and celebrate responsibly.

For further information regarding legal fireworks please refer to the City of Avondale web site.

