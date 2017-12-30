PD: Avondale man arrested for selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist

PD: Avondale man arrested for selling illegal fireworks on CraigslistPosted: Updated:
PCSO: Johnson Utilities truck driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run
The driver of a Johnson Utilities work truck was arrested Friday after a hit-and-run crash in the company vehicle killed a woman on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley, authorities said.More >
Glitch that stole Christmas: Lottery makes everyone a winner
A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with thousands of unexpected winners.More >
Arizona minimum wage about to go up
Arizona workers on the lowest end of the pay scale are about to get a raise. Starting Monday, the minimum wage in Arizona will rise to $10.50 from $10 an hour.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
Male motorcyclist dead after Phoenix crash, police say
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in Phoenix Thursday night.More >
Boys charged with murder after sandbag from overpass kills man
Boys charged with murder after sandbag from overpass kills manAuthorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >
Guy Fieri's ridiculed New York restaurant is pulling the plug
The Times Square restaurant opened by Food Network star, Guy Fieri, is calling it quits. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York is closing on December 31.More >
PD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday night in Phoenix.More >
Police: Search for shooter underway after man shot in Phoenix
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening near Missouri and 19th Avenue.More >
Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central Phoenix
The National Bank of Arizona's Fiesta Bowl Parade will march through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.More >
Photo of bride getting married just hours before her death goes viral
The photo of Heather Mosher marrying the love of her life in a Connecticut hospital just hours prior to loosing her battle with breast cancer has gone viral for all the right reasons. We hear from the friend who took the photo and Heather's husband in a touching interview.More >
VIDEO: Driver arrested in fatal hit and run crash on Hunt Highway
A Johnson Utilities truck driver was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in San Tan Valley.More >
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix Thursday night.More >
VIDEO: Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Roger Clyne performs in studio
Roger Clyne performs in studioRoger Clyne and the Peacemakers are performing at Talking Stick Resort on Friday, Dec. 29th. Tickets for the show are still available at talkingstickresort.com or ticketmaster.comMore >
VIDEO: Young boy murdered on Christmas day was performer at local youth theater
A young boy murdered on Christmas day was a rising star at Valley Youth Theatre.More >
