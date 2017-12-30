PD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday night in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a serious injury collision near 7th Avenue and Interstate 17.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was driving northbound in the curb lane of South 7th Avenue approaching West Cocopah Street when she collided with 35-year-old Ramon Corrales who was on foot, crossing in an unmarked crosswalk from west to east.

Police say that after striking Corrales, the female driver continued north to her apartment complex near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road, with the victim still on her vehicle.

According to police, the driver did not notify emergency personnel of the collision or the obviously injured pedestrian.

Phoenix police still responded when witnesses called and the scene was secured, along with the roadway traveled and the driver's vehicle.

Corrales was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment.

Criminal charges are pending.

