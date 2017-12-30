Downtown Phoenix car wash closes its doors for good

Saturday morning was exciting for Coletta Spurling, the owner of Los Olivos Car Wash at 3rd Street and McDowell Road in Central Phoenix. Saturday was the last day the car wash was opened to the public. The corner is programmed to be redeveloped into a condo complex.

"It was a hard thing to do, it really was...but things have changed," said Coletta.

That change is what brought Coletta to finally give in and sell the car wash she's owned since 1989.

Jovel Clark has been an employee at the car wash for 20 years. "We are not just a car wash we are a family wash, we know your name and we know what you drive," said Jovel Clark as she rushed from customer to the customer making sure to provide good customer service.

Shawn Garcia-Strauss and his husband both brought their cars to get washed. They both say Coletta was most supportive during the time a few years back when same-sex marriage laws were discussed and put in place in Arizona.

"(Coletta) made a statement that they were open to anyone and everyone that really touched a lot of people and I think that makes a difference in the community," said Garcia-Strauss.

Spurling says she plans on traveling and visiting Santiago de Chile in 2018, that's where the new property owners are located. She says her daughter-in-law is expecting her 2nd child and she will be a 'grandma' to a baby girl come February 22.

"I'm just gonna be a grandma and enjoy life," she adds.

