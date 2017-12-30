WATCH: The 2017 National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade

Incredible floats, marching bands and other guests marched through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route Saturday morning for the Fiesta Bowl Parade.

[Follow this YouTube link to watch the entire Fiesta Bowl Parade]

It was a beautiful morning of sunshine and warm temperatures, and thousands of people turned out to watch the parade.

Once again, 3TV was the official broadcast partner for the parade.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central Phoenix]

Scott Pasmore, Olivia Fierro, April Warnecke and Javier Soto hosted the fun-filled parade, which has been a family tradition for decades.

[SLIDESHOW: 2017 Fiesta Bowl Parade highlights]

[SPECIAL SECTION: 47th Annual National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade]

Did you miss the parade? No worries; we have the replay.

[Follow this YouTube link to watch the entire Fiesta Bowl Parade]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.