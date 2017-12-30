FD: Family of 4 evacuated following Phoenix fourplex fire

FD: Family of 4 evacuated following Phoenix fourplex firePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PCSO: Johnson Utilities truck driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run
PCSO: Johnson Utilities truck driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run
The driver of a Johnson Utilities work truck was arrested Friday after a hit-and-run crash in the company vehicle killed a woman on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley, authorities said.More >
The driver of a Johnson Utilities work truck was arrested Friday after a hit-and-run crash in the company vehicle killed a woman on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley, authorities said.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away
Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
Male motorcyclist dead after Phoenix crash, police say
Male motorcyclist dead after Phoenix crash, police say
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in Phoenix Thursday night.More >
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in Phoenix Thursday night.More >
Glitch that stole Christmas: Lottery makes everyone a winner
Glitch that stole Christmas: Lottery makes everyone a winner
A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with thousands of unexpected winners.More >
A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with thousands of unexpected winners.More >
Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central Phoenix
Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central Phoenix
The National Bank of Arizona's Fiesta Bowl Parade will march through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.More >
The National Bank of Arizona's Fiesta Bowl Parade will march through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.More >
Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies in California
Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies in California
Her daughter, Jamie Clark, says her mother passed away Thursday night after a two-year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family, including Grafton's husband, Steve.More >
Her daughter, Jamie Clark, says her mother passed away Thursday night after a two-year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family, including Grafton's husband, Steve.More >
Man dies after saving fiancee's family from house fire
Man dies after saving fiancee's family from house fire
A Texas man sacrificed his life to save others during a Christmas day house fire.More >
A Texas man sacrificed his life to save others during a Christmas day house fire.More >
Boys charged with murder after sandbag from overpass kills man
Boys charged with murder after sandbag from overpass kills manAuthorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >
Theatre mourns loss of young performer killed in Christmas Day tragedy
Theatre mourns loss of young performer killed in Christmas Day tragedy
The Valley Youth Theatre is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars.More >
The Valley Youth Theatre is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars.More >
Baby killed by falling TV set as family prepared to move
Baby killed by falling TV set as family prepared to move
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Driver arrested in fatal hit and run crash on Hunt Highway
VIDEO: Driver arrested in fatal hit and run crash on Hunt Highway
A Johnson Utilities truck driver was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in San Tan Valley.More >
A Johnson Utilities truck driver was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in San Tan Valley.More >
Photo of bride getting married just hours before her death goes viral
Photo of bride getting married just hours before her death goes viral
The photo of Heather Mosher marrying the love of her life in a Connecticut hospital just hours prior to loosing her battle with breast cancer has gone viral for all the right reasons. We hear from the friend who took the photo and Heather's husband in a touching interview.More >
The photo of Heather Mosher marrying the love of her life in a Connecticut hospital just hours prior to loosing her battle with breast cancer has gone viral for all the right reasons. We hear from the friend who took the photo and Heather's husband in a touching interview.More >
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix Thursday night.More >
VIDEO: Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
VIDEO: Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (December 29, 2017)
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (December 29, 2017)
VIDEO: Young boy murdered on Christmas day was performer at local youth theater
VIDEO: Young boy murdered on Christmas day was performer at local youth theater
A young boy murdered on Christmas day was a rising star at Valley Youth Theatre.More >
A young boy murdered on Christmas day was a rising star at Valley Youth Theatre.More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >