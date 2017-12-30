FD: Family of 4 evacuated following Phoenix fourplex fire

Firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

This fire started just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, fire crews found a large debris fire burning in a carport connected to the fourplex apartment building.

Phoenix fire crews attacked the carport fire with hand lines and conducted a search and rescue in all four apartments.

The ladder company went to the roof to cut ventilation holes as the fire was now burning into the attic space, according to Phoenix fire.

The combined effort achieved fire control and crews then extinguished multiple hot spots.

According to Phoenix fire, a family of four was able to escape the fire uninjured as crews were arriving on the scene.

The other three apartments were vacant at the time of the fire.

The family is being assisted by Phoenix fire's crisis team.

Phoenix fire officials are hopeful the family will return to their apartment.

The fire is under investigation.

Seeing smoke near the #FiestaBowl Parade route? Firefighters called to an apt. fire near 19th Ave/Bethany Home. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/wEeLQU8Muk — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) December 30, 2017

