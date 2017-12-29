PCSO: Johnson Utilities truck driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run

The driver of a Johnson Utilities work truck was arrested Friday after a hit-and-run crash in the company vehicle killed a woman on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley, authorities said.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Marcigtan Winfrey Sr. of San Tan Valley turned himself in more than a day after the early-morning crash Thursday.

Winfrey is being booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal collision, PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said.

Earlier Friday, the sheriff's office released the victim's name, DesRay S. Lara of Florence. PCSO initially said Lara was 24; however, court records and information on social media indicate she was 25.

The collision occurred on Hunt Highway between Johnson Ranch Boulevard and Thistle Trail around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Lara attended Florence High School where she was an avid cheerleader, said squadmate Ashley Calderon. She said Lara was pursuing a career in nursing.

“DesRay introduced me and my fiancé Jared and we were going to have her in our wedding because she played a very important role in us meeting,” Calderon said.

But the couple never got the chance to extend the invitation. Calderon’s fiancé, Jared Slaten, also knew Lara from Florence High.

“She loved her friends and family. She was always happy. Enjoyed life. She loved her daughters more than anything,” he said.

PCSO says Lara bought a cup of coffee at the Copper Basin Chevron in San Tan Valley early Thursday. Lara was hit sometime between 1:00 and 1:30 am on Hunt Highway, near Johnson Ranch Boulevard.

Two people, including a different Johnson Utilities employee, called 911 after discovering her body just after 7 a.m.

The suspect “texted his supervisor claiming he hit a barricade and had some damage to the vehicle,” according to PCSO Public Information Officer Navideh Forghani.

“It just blows my mind how someone could just leave someone on the side of the road,” Slaten said. “You have to have no heart to be able to do something like that. I just don't understand.”

Forghani said Johnson Utilities has fully cooperated with the investigation.

The company released the following statement:

Our company is saddened by the loss of life which has occurred, and we are in full cooperation with the authorities. At this time, we do not have any further information other than what has been provided to us by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

