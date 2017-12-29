Warm and snow-less New Years expected in Flagstaff

While the Northeast is about to experience one of its coldest New Year's Eves in recent memory, Flagstaff, on the other hand, is unseasonably warm.

This time last year, Flagstaff already had three inches of snow. A New Year’s Day storm brought another five. This year? Nothing. And the temperature has been sitting about 10 – 15 degrees above average.

"I like the snow, I like the tourism, I like the money it brings to town and the business it brings to town so I would like snow,” said Flagstaff resident Art

"I’m kind of happy because we just came from the really cold weather, so it was a really nice change,” said Lorena Emanuel, in town visiting from Connecticut.

‘Snow’ matter how you feel about it, it seems like Flagstaff is going to be without when the pine cone drops at midnight.

Sam Green, owner of the Weatherford Hotel knows what that could mean. “People don't like to come up from Phoenix just to get cold they want to play in the snow. So businesses are kind of down right now,” she said.

Despite the lack of snow, Green thinks she’ll be booked full for New Year ’s Eve.

"I expect it to be good. I think it's worse when it's really cold."

But at Snowbowl, snow would be a welcomed sight.

“We're off to a late start but we're trying to catch up as fast as we can, and the holiday visitation has been good,” said Snowbowl General Manager J.R. Murray.

Last year Snowbowl saw one of its longest and snowiest seasons. 'It was a lot colder and a lot more white,” said Murray.

So far this year, they've had to make all their snow.

With seven of its eight lifts running, one of them brand new, Murray says there's plenty to do, even if the flakes aren't flying.

“It feels like spring skiing up here, no one is cold and everyone seems to be leaving really happy,” said Murray.

