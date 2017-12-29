PD: Teen suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Mesa

A teenage suspect has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in Mesa on Friday.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect stabbed two adult males in a parking lot. One victim, 19-year-old Aaron Green, died from his injuries.

The incident occurred over a drug debt, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to an apartment building near Mesa Drive and E. Brown Road and found the two stabbing victims.

The juvenile suspect will be booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention Facility

