PD: Man dead, another man injured in Mesa

A man was pronounced dead after he was found with life-threatening injuries in an apartment parking lot in Mesa, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment building near Mesa Drive and E. Brown Road and found a man with life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to a hospital and died a couple of hours later, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Another man was also found with minor injuries.

Mesa police said investigators are interviewing all people involved.

Police also said the victims and the suspect, or suspects, know each other.

The homicide is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

