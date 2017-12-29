Arizona minimum wage about to go up

Arizona workers on the lowest end of the pay scale are about to get a raise. 

Starting Monday, the minimum wage in Arizona will rise to $10.50 from $10 an hour. 

It is the latest pay bump following the passage of Proposition 206 last year that will eventually raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020. 

Before voters approved the ballot measure, critics argued that raising the minimum wage would stunt economic growth. 

But recent numbers from the state show most of the major economic indicators have increased this year, following initial raises that have lifted the minimum wage by over $2 an hour already. 

In total, the state added 44,000 jobs this year, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4.6 percent from 5 percent one year ago, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. 

Education and health services saw the biggest job gains, adding 12,000 jobs in 2017. 

The hospitality and service industry was second with 8,900 jobs and construction was third, adding 8,300 jobs. 

