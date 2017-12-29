Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Red Dragon

2160 N. Alma School Rd

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Frozen meat thawing on prep counter

Raw beef above raw fish

Church on the Street

4006 W. Van Buren Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Brown and green spots on cheese

Multiple cockroaches found throughout kitchen

Pitch at the Quad

6350 E. Thomas Road

Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:

Pork belly and cooked carrots kept past discard date

Dishes with dried food debris stored as clean

Moonshine Whiskey Bar

410 S. Mill Ave

Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

Cooked bacon not held at the proper temperature.

No paper towels at a hand wash sink.

Raw eggs stored above tortillas.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Subway

6825 N. 16th Street

Phoenix

85016

In N Out Burgers

7050 W Ray Road

Chandler

85224

Uncle Sam’s Restaurant

18913 N. 83rd Ave

Peoria

85382

Dutch Bros Coffee

107 E. Rural Road

Tempe

85281

Rainbow Donuts

5045 W. Thomas Road

Phoenix

85031

Panda Express

2931 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale

85251

