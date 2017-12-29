Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Red Dragon
2160 N. Alma School Rd
Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:
Frozen meat thawing on prep counter
Raw beef above raw fish

Church on the Street
4006 W. Van Buren Street
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
Brown and green spots on cheese
Multiple cockroaches found throughout kitchen

Pitch at the Quad
6350 E. Thomas Road
Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:
Pork belly and cooked carrots kept past discard date
Dishes with dried food debris stored as clean

Moonshine Whiskey Bar
410 S. Mill Ave
Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:
Cooked bacon not held at the proper temperature.
No paper towels at a hand wash sink.
Raw eggs stored above tortillas.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Subway
6825 N. 16th Street
Phoenix
85016

In N Out Burgers
7050 W Ray Road
Chandler
85224

Uncle Sam’s Restaurant
18913 N. 83rd Ave
Peoria
85382

Dutch Bros Coffee
107 E. Rural Road
Tempe
85281

Rainbow Donuts
5045 W. Thomas Road
Phoenix
85031

Panda Express
2931 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
85251

