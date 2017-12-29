Trump tweet sparks new concerns among AZ dreamers

Dreamers are worried that DACA may be slipping away.
PHOENIX

Valley dreamer Karina Ruiz refuses to give up the fight to stay in a country she loves and make a better life for her family.

But it's not easy, especially after what President Trump tweeted Friday - saying there will be no deal to protect close to a million young undocumented immigrants from deportation without funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc," Trump tweeted. "We must protect our Country at all cost!"

"I believe he knows we are an asset to the country," said Ruiz. "He knows we are here to go to school, to become lawyers and become doctors. We need this protection now."

A number of dreamers gathered at the Phoenix Dream Act Coalition office Friday to talk about what the president said, and what their next step forward is.

The group is part of a national campaign to get Congress to pass the Dream Act, which would protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA recipients.

Adonias Arevalo thinks the Dream Act and border wall are two separate issues -and the president should not put them together.

"That should not be utilized as a tool, or bargaining chip to talk about his border wall, and feed that anti-immigrant agenda that he has," said Arevalo. 

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake responded to Trump's tweet with a tweet of his own.

"We can fix DACA in a way that beefs up border security, stops chain migration for the dreamers, and addresses the unfairness of the diversity lottery," Flake tweeted. "If POTUS wants to protect these kids, we want to help him keep that promise.

Congress is expected to address the Dream Act in January.

