Monster truck rollover injures several at Tucson tourist attraction

Officials with Pinal County say multiple people were injured Friday at a tourist attraction near Tucson when a monster truck was involved in an accident.

Pinal County Sheriff spokesperson Navideh Forghani said the incident happened around 11 a.m. at the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch, located off Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak Road.

Forghani said 12 people were hurt when a monster truck carrying passengers rolled over. Three of the injured people were flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The monster truck is part of the business operation at the tourist attraction inside the ostrich farm, said Forghani.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

