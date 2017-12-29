Dirty air prompts no-burn restrictions for metro Phoenix

Phoenix-area air-quality officials are prohibiting the burning of wood in residential fireplaces, outdoor fire pits and chimineas Saturday through Monday due to high levels of soot in the air.

Maricopa County on Friday declared the "no burn day" restrictions for the next three days as the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high pollution advisory for fine particular matter levels expected to exceed the federal health standard.

Health officials are advising employers to activate plans to reduce travel and for the general public to limit outdoor activity and drive as little as possible.

Officials say people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by particle pollution.

[RESOURCE: Arizona weather]

[REPORT A VIOLATION: CleanAirMakeMore.com or 602-372-2703]

PM-2.5 HPA issued Sat-Mon, Dec. 30 thru Jan. 1.



NO BURN DAY in effect for these dates. Eliminate all wood burning.

Leaf blower use & OHVs also restricted.



On New Year's Day, PM-2.5 levels expected to reach into Very Unhealthy AQI category.



More info: https://t.co/WpzmI9TZo7 pic.twitter.com/zKkLaRuc81 — Maricopa County Air (@CleanAirMakeMor) December 29, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.