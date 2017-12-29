Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies in CaliforniaPosted: Updated:
PCSO: Johnson Utilities truck driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run
The driver of a Johnson Utilities work truck was arrested Friday after a hit-and-run crash in the company vehicle killed a woman on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley, authorities said.
Male motorcyclist dead after Phoenix crash, police say
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in Phoenix Thursday night.
Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.
Baby killed by falling TV set as family prepared to move
Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies in California
Her daughter, Jamie Clark, says her mother passed away Thursday night after a two-year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family, including Grafton's husband, Steve.
Man dies after saving fiancee's family from house fire
A Texas man sacrificed his life to save others during a Christmas day house fire.
How exactly does a passenger get on the wrong flight?
Theatre mourns loss of young performer killed in Christmas Day tragedy
The Valley Youth Theatre is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars.
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 5
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix Thursday night.
VIDEO: Driver arrested in fatal hit and run crash on Hunt Highway
A Johnson Utilities truck driver was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in San Tan Valley.
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.
VIDEO: Dirty Dining Dec. 29: Two Phoenix-area restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
VIDEO: Young boy murdered on Christmas day was performer at local youth theater
A young boy murdered on Christmas day was a rising star at Valley Youth Theatre.
VIDEO: Johnson Utilities employee involved in deadly hit and run
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in San Tan Valley. Police have his truck.They know who he is, and that he works for Johnson Utilities but they can't find him. (December 28, 2017)