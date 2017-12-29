ASU police to offer active-shooter training for faculty

Arizona State University's police department is offering to train faculty on how to deal with an active-shooter situation.

Campus police say they will offer a free training course for all faculty and staff to learn how to increase their chances of surviving an active-shooter incident.

The training will include watching video of various shooter scenarios and an instructor-led discussion about tactics.

The courses will be offered on the Temp campus Jan. 5, 17 and 24.

